Goa government announces 3 days State Mourning as mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Goa government has declared three days State Mourning, from February 6 to February 8 in tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today.

"The State Government has declared 03 days State Mourning, i.e from February 6 to 8, 2022 due to sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India," tweeted the Department of Information and Publicity, Government of Goa.



Apart from Goa, the Chhattisgarh government has announced two days of state mourning as well.

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years.

The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

