Goa governor extends greetings on occasion of Ram Navami

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 9 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai extended his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

In his message, the Governor said, Ram Navami signifies the important day on which Lord Rama was born. It is celebrated throughout the country with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Lord embodied all virtues that should characterize man. He was an ideal son,

brother, husband, friend and an ideal king.

It was because of his perfectness that he was known as "Purshottam". His reign in



Ayodhya is described as Ram-Rajya, the epitome of perfect governance.

The Governor said, "On this festive occasion, let us dedicate ourselves to the values of truth, purity, honesty, humility and righteousness. Let the celebrations this year be marked by adherence to safety protocols."

May the celebrations of Ram Navami, this year, bring renewed peace, prosperity and happiness to one and all, he concluded.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

