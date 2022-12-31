Goa Governor extends New Year greetings

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 31 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has extended his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of the coastal state, on the occasion of New Year 2023, said a press release on Saturday.

In his message, the Governor said that New Year is a joyous event when we refresh our thoughts and prepare for new achievements, added the press release.

The advent of the New Year brings new hopes, aspirations and expectations and rejuvenates our lives.



He said the year gone by will be noted for the Inauguration of the first phase of Mopa International Airport named "Manohar International Airport", Organization of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2022 with an objective of providing a global platform for all the stakeholders.

He also highlighted the 5th position for Goa under UT and City State Category as per India Innovation Index 2021 published by NITI Aayog, Appreciation by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of Swayampurna Goa 2.0 "Mission with Vision", the statement said.

It is also indeed a pleasure that Goa continues to have the highest estimated per capita income in the country, portraying a robust and healthy economy, he said.

The Governor further said during the year 2022, the "Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra" which began on September 17, 2021, was completed. "Goushala", an initiative by Raj Bhavan was also started to shelter and maintain indigenous cows "Shwetakapila" breed of Goa. The "Vamanvruksha Udhyan" known as "Bonsai" in modern terminology was also inaugurated by Raj Bhavan.

New Year's Eve brings happiness to people and spreads joy everywhere, I wish each one a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year. May the dawn of the New Year rekindle our spirit of unity and compassion and promote peace and harmony, the Governor concluded. (ANI)

