Goa Governor Mridula Sinha (File Image)

Goa governor greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:17 IST

Panaji [Goa], Aug 31 (ANI): Governor Mridula Sinha on Saturday extended her best wishes to the citizens of Goa on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"The Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha has conveyed her heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," read an official statement.
Digambar Kamat, leader of Opposition, also greeted the people celebrating the festival and wished for happiness and prosperity of all.
"Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the major festivals, which is celebrated in the state with great enthusiasm. I wish all Goans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Let happiness and prosperity fill life and homes of Goans during this festival" he said.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a major Hindu festival that marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day festival will begin on September 2 and will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan that would take place on September 12.
The festival though now observed in most parts of India, is primarily celebrated in the central and western regions of Madhya Pradesh, and the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha. (ANI)

