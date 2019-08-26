Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha (File Photo)
Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha (File Photo)

Goa Governor launches ePass system for Raj Bhavan visitors

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:47 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Monday launched ePass system to provide smooth and hassle-free appointment scheduling procedure for visitors at Raj Bhavan.
An official statement said, "The ePass System will facilitate the visitors to schedule an appointment with the Governor at a click of a button and also enable Raj Bhavan to maintain an electronic record of visitors without any hardship."
The official statement said, "Sinha after launching the ePass System appreciated the efforts taken by Goa Electronic Limited for creating software for the ePass System facilitating the visitors seeking an appointment with the Governor."
"The ePass system will have a real-time intimation of an appointment scheduled to the security officials at the entry gate of Raj Bhavan. It will also give confirmation to the person seeking appointment through SMS/email. It will enable to issue gate pass at the entry gate to visitors. Further, it will generate MIS report of visitors visiting Raj Bhavan," the statement said.
The official statement said that the system will work in stages, "At the first stage, a person seeking an appointment with the Governor will have to call ADC to Governor Office. Next, the user at ADC to Governor`s Office will make an entry and in the third level, the ADC to Governor will submit a report to Governor for approval. In the fourth stage, the security gate system will notify with approved appointments to Raj Bhavan Officials on real-time. Then Security officials will verify appointment schedule with the person to whom confirmation SMS is sent and will capture photo and issue gate pass. Following these procedures the person will be allowed to enter the premise of Raj Bhavan."
Earlier Raj Bhavan officials were finding difficulty to compile data towards appointment granted by the Office of the Governor. Verification of approved appointments was done telephonically, the statement said. (ANI)

