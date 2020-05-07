Goa Governor writes to union minister over restoration of Bom Jesus Basilica

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 7 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik wrote a letter to the Minister of Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel seeking his intervention in the matter of negligence of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in the preservation, conservation, and restoration of Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa.

"The Governor was of the view that though ASI (Goa Circle) in its report has cited various constraints for the slow pace of work, the report reflects uncoordinated action and non-committal attitude of the different branches of ASI in dealing with preservation and restoration of the architectural marvel," said a press note issued by Raj Bhawan.

Malik in the letter sought the intervention of Patel, and requested him to direct the ASI authorities to "pull up their socks to complete all the restoration works in a time-bound manner and if possible before the monsoon arrives in Goa."

The Governor has also invited Patel, to visit Basilica of Bom Jesus once the lockdown ends.

"The Minister of Culture has assured Hon'ble Governor that he would visit once the lockdown ends. The Union Minister further informed that he will send some Senior ASI Authorities to visit Basilica of Bom Jesus in the meantime," the press note added. (ANI)

