Goa govt allows Swiggy, others to deliver food during lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The government of Goa on Sunday issued a notice, whereby, it authorised Swiggy, Zomato and other home delivery platforms to operate and deliver food, groceries and other essential items at doorsteps during the lockdown due to COVID-19.

"ECommerce operators such as @swiggy_in, @ZomatoIN and other platforms have been permitted to deliver food and grocery items. #GoaFightsCOVID19," the Goa Chief Minister's Office tweeted today.

Earlier, two more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Goa on Sunday taking the state's tally to five.

A total of 1024 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. 27 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

