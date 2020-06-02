Goa govt declares Mangor Hill as containment zone

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 2 (ANI): Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan on Monday declared Mangor Hill as containment zone after a man and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

"Two more confirmed case, both members of a family from Mangor-Hill, Vasco. We are doing contact tracing. The Mangor Hill has been declared as containment zone," Mohanan said during a press conference.

In view of the new cases reported, Mohanan said, "Extensive testing of people from Mangor Hill will be carried out."

"It is too premature to call this community transmission; we are tracking and locating the history of the cases," she added. (ANI)

