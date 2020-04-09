Goa govt integrating allopathy, Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 9 (ANI): Goa government has begun integrating allopathy and Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients, said state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

There are seven cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

