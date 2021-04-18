Goa govt must keep people updated on COVID preparedness: Digambar Kamat

Margao (Goa), April 18 (ANI): With a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Goa Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat on Sunday stated that it is important that government must keep the people updated on its preparedness.

"I urge Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to release daily stock reports of the availability of medical oxygen, medicines like Remdesivir and Covid vaccines to avoid fear and panic in the minds of people," Digambar said.



"There are reports of shortage of oxygen as well as medicines to treat Covid patients in Goa. It is the responsibility of the government that adequate stocks are maintained to take care of any emergency. The government needs to show complete transparency about its plan of action to handle the current Covid situation," said Kamat.

The vaccination drive must be carried after taking all MLA's and other elected representatives into confidence, he added.

It is important that the government initiates some pro-active steps to control the influx of people from other States. The priority of the government should be "health is wealth" and not the other way round, Kamat said. (ANI)

