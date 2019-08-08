Goa: Govt rebuts rumours, says no holiday in schools and colleges on Thursday

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday clarified that there is no circular issued by the government related to holidays.

The government's clarification came after fake circulars regarding holidays in schools and colleges on Thursday were circulated.

"General public is hereby informed that NO Circular has been issued by Directorate of Education, Govt. of Goa dated 7/8/2019 with respect to holidays," tweeted by Goa Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

