Goa govt shared 'non-existing' helpline numbers for stranded Goans, says Girish Chodankar

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 6 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that the state government has shared "non-existing" helpline numbers to assist Goans stranded in other states or those wanting to leave Goa.

Taking to Twitter, Chodankar shared a screenshot of the government website sharing the helpline numbers.

"Irresponsible and insensitive Goa government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is making a mockery of people struggling to come or go out of Goa. Government official website released two numbers to call for registration 2419550 and 9423702575 which I also shared. Both numbers non-existing," Chodankar tweeted.

The website shared the two helpline numbers saying that Goans willing to return to the state can also register themselves on the GoaOnline portal and avail the service. (ANI)

