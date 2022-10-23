"Goa govt should make details of all recruited through Rozgar Mela public": Amit Patkar

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 23 (ANI): Goa Congress President Amit Patkar on Sunday called the Rozgar Mela another "Jumla" and demanded Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant make public details of all those who got the Letters of Appointment from Goa.

While reacting to the Rozgar Mela event organized by the government in Goa on Saturday where candidates were given Letters of Appointment, he said "Let Goans know details of all the selected candidates."

"The educated youth in Goa wants to know about the selection process adopted for selecting candidates in various departments to whom letters were handed over by Union minister Shripad Naik and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte," he said.



The Congress leader further alleged that the government has just regularised those working on a contractual basis.

"I have come to know that some persons are recruited for Postal Department. What has happened to the seven postmen who were suddenly retrenched from services after working for 8 to 10 years, questioned Amit Patkar," he said.

"I have information from reliable sources that those persons who were working on a contractual basis are now given letters of permanent appointments. If this is true then it is not giving jobs, it is just regularising the services," claimed Amit Patkar.

Patkar further attacked the Goa government and demanded to make all unemployment-related data public.

"Government must tell the educated unemployed youth in Goa, when, how and who selected the candidates. Let Chief Minister post the information on Social Media platforms and release it in media. Let facts be before people," Patkar said. (ANI)

