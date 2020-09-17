Goa govt should subsidise COVID treatment in private hospitals to mark PM Modi's birthday: Girish Chodankar

Margao (Goa) [India], September 17 (ANI): The BJP government in Goa should either take over private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients or announce subsidised charges for its treatment in private hospitals to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said on Thursday.

The Congress leader, in a statement, claimed that the COVID-19 treatment charges capped by the State government were the highest in India and said that a single point agenda "business from people's sickness" is the intention behind the decision.

He said that the government should subsidise charges for treatment prove that the intentions of the BJP are to provide "Seva" to the people of Goa.



"In these critical times of COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP government has once again displayed its insensitive nature towards common man and its love for crony capitalists by approving huge charges for COVID treatment in private hospitals," Chodankar said.

He said that the State government is completely responsible for the rise in COVID cases in Goa and added that the deliberate delay to fully commission the South Goa District Hospital and declaring it as COVID hospital is the main reason for all hospitals getting full with patients.

"The corrupt Health Minister is still not ready to make use of two floors of the SGDH for treating COVID-19 patients when patients are made to sleep on the floor. It is due to the failure of the government to create additional facilities in the last six months since the first lockdown was announced, the people are compelled to go to private hospitals," he said.

"Now, it is the duty of the government to ensure that COVID-19 patients are provided health care with affordable rates. The BJP government must make either of the announcements on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he is primarily responsible for the failed nationwide lockdown and the complete fiasco in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

He also said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not listen to the suggestions of the Congress Party to undertake community testing, the lockdown of Vasco after the Mangor Hill outbreak and declaring South Goa District Hospital as COVID Centre. (ANI)

