Goa govt signs agreement for German vocational training in ITIs

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Goa government on Thursday signed a tri-partite agreement to carry out German dual vocational education and training in the 10 Industrial Training Institutes of the state, Goa Skill Development Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The MoU was signed virtually among the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Siemens Limited, and the German-headquartered GIZ, he said.

"Through this initiative, we will ensure optimal Up-skilling of the ITI graduates including green skilling at par with the latest technological developments in the industry thereby remarkably enhancing the employability of graduates from these ITIs," Rane said.

The Goa Skill Development Minister also said that the initiative would address the pressing need of training and enabling India's youth for employment, entrepreneurship and community enterprise.


