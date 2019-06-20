Goa govt stands by app-based taxi service GoaMiles

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Goa government, on Wednesday, has decided to stand by the app-based taxi service GoaMiles and not relent to the pressure created by local taxi operators against the app-based service.

Chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), Dayanand Sopte said, "The Government of Goa has taken a firm decision to stand by GoaMiles initiative in the interest of tourism in the state and will not buckle down to any sort of pressure from vested interests nor to their demands to stop or scrap the app-based taxi service."

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday to discuss on-going issues related to protests from local taxi operators against the app-based taxi service GoaMiles. (ANI)

