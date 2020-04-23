Panaji (Goa) [India], April 23 (ANI): Goa State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday announced that the state government would be installing 'smart kiosks' at Mormugao Port Trust as a measure to intensify testing for COVID-19 in the state.
"We are installing Smart Kiosks at Mormugao Port Trust to intensify testing facilities for the seafarers before they exit the port," he said in a post on his Facebook page.
He added: "This machinery to test samples for COVID-19 will help strengthen our fight against the virus and protect the citizens of the state."
Along with the message, he also shared a picture of the kiosk highlighting its features which include spot testing of seafarers at Mormugao Port Trust; disinfecting kiosk and surrounding areas and IR temperature guns.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has seven COVID-19 cases, all of whom have recovered from the disease. (ANI)
Goa govt to set up smart kiosks at Mormugao Port Trust to scan seafarers for COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:13 IST
