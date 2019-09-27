North Goa (Goa) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): 'Goa Green Brigade' on Friday alongside various other organisations held protest against global warming and environmental degradation as part of Global Climate Strike movement here.
Many protesters were seen holding placards containing slogans like 'planet over plastic'.
The protest was held at Guirim North Goa highway.
Goa Green Brigade is an environmental activist group based in Goa. (ANI)
Goa Green Brigade holds protest against climate change
ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:59 IST
