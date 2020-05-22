Goa has 52 COVID-19 cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 21 (ANI): With two new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State rises to 52, said the Health Department on Thursday.

Out of the 52 cases, seven patients have been cured while the State has 45 active cases. No fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the State so far.

India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

