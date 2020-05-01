Goa has been listed as green zone: Goa Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 1 (ANI): Goa has been listed as a green zone by the Central government, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Rane said that in order to continue the fight against COVID-19, people must continue to maintaining social distancing norms and guidelines laid by the Central government.

"With the dedication and continued efforts of our doctors and frontline workers, our state of Goa has been listed as a 'green zone' by the Govt. of India. Let us continue to pursue this war against COVID-19 by following all social distancing norms and guidelines laid by Central government," said Rane in a tweet.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Goa is seven, and all the patients have either been cured or discharged. (ANI)

