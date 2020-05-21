Goa Health Minister congratulates Harsh Vardhan for being appointed as chairperson of WHO Executive Board

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 21 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday congratulated Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for his induction as chairperson of World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Hon'ble Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan Ji on being inducted as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board. This is indeed a moment of pride for every Indian. With India being at the helm of affairs, this will strengthen our fight to combat #COVID19," read a Facebook post of Rane.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is set to take charge as the chairman of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board on May 22, sources said on Tuesday.

The Executive Board meeting of the WHO will be held on May 22. The Executive Board is composed of 34 technically qualified members elected for three-year terms. The chairman's post is held by rotation for one year among regional groups.

The main functions of the Board are to implement the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly and facilitate its work. (ANI)

