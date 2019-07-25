Goa Health Minister launches rotavirus vaccination in state

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 25 (ANI): Goa Minister for Health Vishwajit Rane on Thursday launched the rotavirus vaccination programmed in the state by administering the same to a child at a hotel here.

Under this immunisation programme, 2.5 ml of the vaccine is administered orally free of cost to all infants aged 6, 10 and 14 weeks old. Three doses of rotavirus vaccine will be provided- one dose each at six weeks, ten weeks and fourteen weeks of age, along with the other scheduled vaccines.

Rotavirus infects the bowels, causing severe inflammation of the stomach and bowels. It is the most common cause of severe diarrhea among infants and children throughout the world and causes the death of about 5, 00,000 children worldwide annually.

Speaking on the occasion Rane said: "Resources that are available and experience will be utilised to create best health care facilities and to strengthen and protect health of every child from Goa."

He said that he is on a special mission and have kept a timeline for what remained to be achieved, he added.

He said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is taking forward the legacy of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to strengthen the immunisation programme. (ANI)

