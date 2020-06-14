Goa Health Minister reviews COVID-19 situation in Margao

Margao (Goa) [India], June 14 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Sunday conducted a detailed review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Margao and assured former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat that all the standard operating procedures (SoPs) will be strictly followed in the city.

He said that the government will also screen people at Azad Nagar and ESI quarters.

"I have assured the former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat that all the protocols and government SoPs will be strictly implemented in Margao and nearby area with positive cases. We will also be screening people at Azad Nagar and ESI quarters," Rane said in a Facebook post.

"We shall put forth all the issues raised during the meeting to the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and to the state executive committee for their consideration. Our health officials are vigorously fighting this battle in the interest of our people of Goa," he added.

The state has reported 41 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Health Department.

As per the bulletin by the state health department, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 564 while the recovery count stands at 74. (ANI)