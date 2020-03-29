Goa Health Minister rules out death of 68-yr-old due to COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that a 68-year-old woman who was quarantined in the isolation ward of Goa Medical College and Hospital might not have died due to COVID-19.

Confirming the death of the woman, Rane said the woman might not have died due to COVID-19 as the test reports of her samples were still awaited.

"The woman complained of respiratory distress, diagnosed with COPD infective exacerbation and since was shifted to isolation ward to rule out doubts. She has no travel history of outside Goa," said Rane.

There are three positive coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the country has climbed to 1024 including 27 deaths. (ANI)

