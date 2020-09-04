Goa Health Minister wishes CM Pramod Sawant speedy recovery from COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 2 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday wished the state's Chief Minister a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

"Praying for your good health and speedy recovery from COVID-19. We shall continue to fight this battle unitedly under your guidance," Rane tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Sawant tweeted. (ANI)