Panaji (Goa) [India], September 2 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday wished the state's Chief Minister a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.
"Praying for your good health and speedy recovery from COVID-19. We shall continue to fight this battle unitedly under your guidance," Rane tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Sawant tweeted. (ANI)
Goa Health Minister wishes CM Pramod Sawant speedy recovery from COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:16 IST
Panaji (Goa) [India], September 2 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday wished the state's Chief Minister a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.