Goa: Heroin worth Rs 93,000 seized, 2 arrested

North Goa (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man and a woman have been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 93,000, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

This is the 30th case filed this year in the state under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"In the continuing drive against narcotic drugs, one Joao Lopes, aged 46 years, and Nisha Govekar alias Heena Shaikh, aged 26 years, both residents of Calangute, were apprehended on July 16 by a Calangute Police team. Thirty-one grams of heroin worth Rs 93,000 were seized from their possession besides Rs 43,600 during a raid," a police statement said.

Lopes was earlier involved in three theft and one drug peddling cases. A history sheet is being opened against him, it added. (ANI)

