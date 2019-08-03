Goa: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urges government to stop denigration of national flags

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Saturday urged administrative officers of Goa to make efforts to create awareness to stop the denigration of the National Flag.

In a memorandum written to various administrative officers of the state, the organisation said that national flags are often found lying on the streets, drains and filthy places on the day of Independence Day and Republic Day itself.

The memorandum read, "The National Flags which are taken along with pride while celebrating the 'Republic Day' and the 'Independence Day' are seen lying on the streets, drains, filthy places in the afternoon of the same day itself."

The organisation also stated that plastic national flags have been found lying on the streets long after the end of celebrations.

"Besides the plastic flags remain there for a long time as plastic does not get destroyed and passersby are forced to see this denigration of the Flag helplessly," read the statement.

The organisation urged the government to form an action committee to create awareness to stop the denigration of National flag on Independence Day and prohibit production and sale of the national flag.

The memorandum was submitted to North Goa Collector Miss. R. Menaka, Dy. Collector of Vasco Mr Paresh Faldesai, Dy. Collector of Bicholi Mr Sachin Desai and Dy. Collector of Ponda Mr Kedar Naik by the organisation's delegation on Saturday. (ANI)

