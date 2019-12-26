Goa: HJS urges govt officials to curb malpractices during New Year's Eve celebrations

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Thursday appealed to government officials in Ponda and Mapusa to curb malpractices during New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31.

"The HJS appeals through a memorandum to the NG Collector, SG Collector and Deputy Collector of Ponda and Mapusa to curb the malpractices occurring during December 31 night and 'Old Man' tradition," a statement from HJS said.

It said that there is an "increasing blind imitation of western practices".

On December 31, there is an increase in the consumption of drugs and alcohol by the youth. A lot of accidents take place on that night due to rash driving by people in a drunken state. Crackers are burst throughout the night causing pollution. Rave parties are organised on beaches on the New Year eve causing malpractices of noise pollution to occur disregarding the order of the High Court," the HJS said.

"There are incidents of eve-teasing. Hence, it is requested to stop the malpractices taking place in places of pilgrimage, tourist places and public places under the name of 'New Year'," it added.

The HJS further said, "On account of the tradition of 'Old Man' observed by Christians, malpractices have been witnessed for the last few years. According to Christian priests, this tradition has no religious basis. Malpractices like extortion of money by stopping vehicles on the road, noise pollution, eve-teasing, burning effigies and vulgar dancing under the influence of alcohol are being noticed."

"We demand that malpractices in the name of Old Man tradition should be stopped. Hence, it is very essential to create awareness amongst the public in an expansive manner about these malpractices," the statement further said. (ANI)

