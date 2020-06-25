Goa Hoteliers Association urges CM Sawant to allow reopening of hotels with minimum SOPs

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Goa Hoteliers Association on Wednesday met chief minister Pramod Sawant and urged him for the reopening of hotels in the state with minimum standard operating procedures.

"A committee met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, we asked him to allow opening hotels with minimum SOPs as current SOPs are practically impossible," said Gaurish Dhond, President of All Goa Hoteliers Association.

Goa is the preferred destination for most Indians and they would love to come here, Dhond added.

Earlier this month, the director of Goa Tourism Department Menino D'Souza had said that hotels will be permitted to operate if they comply with all the guidelines, following relaxations by the central government amid Unlock1.

"Centre has permitted hotels to open but here all hotels which are ready to comply with guidelines, have to apply to Department of Tourism and after we see they are complying with all guidelines we'll permit them. They've to give declaration for the same," said Menino D'Souza.

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, were allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

