Goa: Houseboat catches fire, no casualties reported

North Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A fire broke out on Friday morning on a houseboat near Morjim beach in North Goa. The fire was successfully doused and no casualties were reported.

The houseboat, Bar ca De Festa, caught fire while it was stationed near Chopdem ground.

Two fire tenders from Mapusa and Pernem fire stations and police rushed to the spot.

"We got a call at around 10:55 am of a houseboat anchored near Morjim beach catching fire. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Station Fire officer of Pernem fire station Naamdev Parwar.

The probable cause of the fire is being seen as a short circuit. (ANI)

