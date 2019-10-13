Goa: IMA CQS sets up Oral cancer detection and awareness camp

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): IMA CQS on Sunday set up an Oral cancer detection and awareness camp at Uguem Sanguem here in association with Goa cancer society and IMA Bicholim.

In the camp, 62 people were examined and one case of Oral cancer, one dental ulcer and one leukoplakia were detected. Basic dental procedures were offered to 24 patients.

The camp was inaugurated by father of Ugem Church Abel in the presence of local Panch Marcus, Dr Surendra Verekar, President, IMA Curchorem Quepem Sanguem, Dr Shekhar amongst others. (ANI)

