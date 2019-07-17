Goa: IMD predicts heavy rain fall, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall across the state and the adjoining areas.

A warning has been issued by the weather forecasting agency stating that the fishermen in the area should not to venture out into the sea for the next few days.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over the southeast and adjoining west-central Arabian sea during July 17 to 21 and over the east-central Arabian sea during July 17 and 18. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the above period," IMD said in its advisory.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa districts of the state for the next few days. (ANI)

