The Indian Coast Guard officials during the community interaction programme (Picture Credit: Indian Coast Guard)

Goa: Indian Coast Guard sensitises fishing populace about safety, security at sea

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:41 IST

Canacona (Goa) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted a community interaction programme with fishermen in Canacona city to sensitise the local fishing populace about safety and security at sea as well as providing impetus to Centre's flagship programme 'Swach Sagar Abhiyan'.
The Coast Guard in a statement said that the community interaction programme with fishermen was conducted on August 26.
"During the interaction, the fishermen were sensitised about the present security scenario and the important role they play as eyes and ears at sea. They were encouraged to share any untoward or suspicious activities at sea with Indian Coast Guard and other stakeholders," the statement reads.
The fishing populace was also briefed about various safety precautions to be adhered whilst operating at sea, including the use of safety equipment and gears.
They were also advised to carry all life-saving equipment, boat registration papers including biometric id cards and Aadhaar cards during their fishing expeditions and also operate in groups or buddy systems so that they can help each other during an emergent situation.
"The gathering was also sensitised about heeding to weather warnings and the importance of collecting weather updates prior proceeding to sea," the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard personnel demonstrated and briefed about various life-saving equipments. The fishing community was also apprised about the role of Coast Guard and job opportunities in the service. (ANI)

