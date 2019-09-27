Goa is the best place for investments, growth, big markets: CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Goa is the best place for investments, growth, and big markets, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday at the 20th-anniversary celebration of Asian Civil Engineering Coordinating Council (ACECC) in Goa.

While addressing the audience, Sawant said, "I was fortunate to receive the guidance of Late Manohar Parrikar. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen on building industry and economy and the recent tax cuts were indicative of the same."

"For investments, growth, big markets Goa is the best place and India has a lot of potential in the future. Apart from being a developing country, India is also one of the fastest-growing nations in the world," he added.

State Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude present at the event said, "Being a Civil Engineer myself, I have always been keen on working towards better infrastructure. Engineers face many challenges during planning and recently we saw floods and other climate issues and they all need to be addressed."

The Institution of Civil Engineers India (ICEI) hosted the 20th-anniversary celebration of the ACECC at Cidade de Goa - IHCL SeleQtions. This brought civil engineers from all over the world to Goa to share knowledge on some of the most important issues.

Civil engineers from 14 countries were present for ACECC's anniversary celebration in the State. ACECC was established in 1999 in Tokyo, Japan. (ANI)

