Goa: Konkan Railway initiative helping elderly, differently abled passengers

Madgaon (Goa) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In pursuance of strengthening its commitment towards better services, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has introduced twin services -- 'Shravan Seva' and 'Sarathi Seva' -- to provide a helping hand to senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, who travel alone on the Konkan railway route.

Highlighting the key features of these schemes, Baban G Ghatge, Deputy General Manager (PR-KRCL), told ANI: "Konkan Railways is known for providing unique services to its passengers, which are covered under the welfare scheme and corporate responsibility of the organisation."

"Under these schemes, we provide an attendant, who assists the senior citizens and differently-abled people traveling all by themselves. The attendant helps them by providing them with the wheelchair and carrying their luggage from the boarding up to the alighting points."

"These services can be availed by sending an SMS four hours in advance of their journey, indicating their PNR number, coach number, and seat number to 9664044456. They are accessible at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon and Udupi Stations," he added.

Since the scheme was launched on January 26, 2010, in all 1,937 passengers have availed of the services of 'Sharavan Seva' scheme whereas started on August 16, 2012, the 'Sarathi Seva' service has been used by 279 passengers up to August 2019.

Delighted by the gesture of the railway corporation, Shanti Crasto, an old aged passenger, said that she faced some confusion regarding the boarding platform but it got resolved with the help of the attendants, who took her luggage to the correct boarding point.

A physically challenged passenger -- Honey Singh -- also lauded the efforts of the attendants, who came to provide assistance along with a wheelchair for him. (ANI)

