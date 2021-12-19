Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi felicitates freedom fighters, veterans of 'Operation Vijay'

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

The ceremony was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at Martyr's Memorial, Azad Maidan in Panaji.



The Prime Minister arrived in Goa to attend Liberation Day celebrations. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant received Prime Minister Modi at Panaji airport.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple development projects in the state today. (ANI)

