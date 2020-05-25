Goa makes COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people entering state

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Goa government has made COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people who want to come to the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

"We have decided that whoever wants to come to Goa if they bring an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 48 hours prior of arrival, they will be allowed to go to their homes," Sawant said at a press conference here.

"Around 4,000 more people will come to Goa tomorrow, by air, railway and road passengers will come. Goans have made arrangements for their stay. No one is going to stay in the hotel," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Goa is the only state to conduct 13,000 COVID-19 tests on all the people who have entered the borders. "Goa model has been followed by other states," he added.

"We have not invited tourists to Goa. Not a single hotel is open in Goa," he further said.

Goa has released a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for all domestic passengers arriving by air, rail, or road to the state as domestic flights are set to resume from Monday.

"Thermal screening will be done at the entry point. Those found symptomatic will be mandatorily tested and quarantined. Those found asymptomatic will be given the following three options, one of which they should select on the self-declaration form to be submitted at the entry point," the SOP read.

"Produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 48 hours prior to the date of arrival by a lab authorised by ICMR to do COVID-19 testing. Get their tests done by giving their swabs at the collection centres and paying Rs 2,000 and maintaining self-isolation till the results come. Be under home quarantine for 14 days with stamping," it said.

If such a person is found to have violated home quarantine conditions, he or she will be immediately shifted to paid institutional quarantine, along with his or her family.

"In the case of any passenger with international travel history as declared in the form, the person has to pay Rs 2,000 and will be mandatorily tested and quarantined till test results come," the SOP said.

Passengers who do not have a place of residence in Goa should avoid coming, as no hotels or guesthouses are allowed to function for regular hospitality services, as stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated May 17.

"The existing protocols for stranded Indians coming either by sea or air will be as per MHA's guidelines," the SOP said. (ANI)

