Goa manages to provide 100 pc household tap water connections under Har Ghar Jal scheme

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 12 (ANI): Goa Government has managed to go from 97 per cent to 100 per cent household tap water connection under the Har Ghar Jal scheme, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.



Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "We have gone from 93 per cent to 100 per cent household tap water connection under the Har Ghar Jal scheme and all gram panchayats have completed provision of taps in registered homes in Goa."

The Chief Minister further stated that some homes in all 191 gram panchayats have government taps installed.

"It is a proud moment for me that we have completed target by October 2," Sawant said, adding that Goa is the first state to complete 100 per cent target. (ANI)

