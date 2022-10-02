Goa: Mapusa Police arrests man, recovers 11 grams cocaine

Mapusa (Goa) [India], October 2 (ANI): Mapusa Police on Saturday arrested a man from Belgavi, Karnataka with 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police report, PSI Bablo S Parab informed that on Saturday at New Bus Terminus, Mapusa, a narcotics raid was conducted and the accused was caught red handed.



The accused has been identified as Zaheer Sheikh, who is a resident of Veerbhadranagar.

The team was led by PI Paresh Naik under the supervision of SDPO Mapusa, Jiviba Dalvi. 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh was seized and a case under section 21 (b) of NDPS Act has been registered

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

