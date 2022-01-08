Goa Medical College and Hospital to get genome sequencing device on January 15, says state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 8 (ANI): The genome sequencing device will be installed in the State-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bambolim on January 15, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP Goa headquarters on Friday, Rane said, "The genome sequencing facility will enable the health services to conduct tests in the State and get faster results."

Stating that the State Government tackled the first and second wave of COVID-19 successfully, the Minister said that the ongoing third wave is being tackled carefully.



"We have successfully controlled the spike. Unlike other States, we provide free COVID-19 examination, free treatment, and free medicines. The people of Goa are in safe hands. Free vaccinations to all the States, supported by the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a major boost," he said.

Talking about the vaccination for students, he further said that the drive is in full swing.

"Goa ranks first in the vaccination, with only five per cent of the population left to take their second dose. Vaccination of students is also in full swing," Rane said.

"With the establishment of the cardiac centre at GMCH and the launch of 108 Cardiac Ambulances, many lives have been saved in the State. Goa has the best healthcare facilities available. The BJP Government in Goa has set up several health facilities and projects in collaboration with the Central Government. This includes a super speciality hospital built at a cost of Rs 400 crore under the Prime Minister's Health Scheme, which was recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister," he added. (ANI)

