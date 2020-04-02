Goa ministers to contribute one month salary to COVID-19 Fund

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 2 (ANI): The members of Council of Ministers in Goa have decided to contribute their one month salary towards COVID-19 fund, as per a statement on Thursday.

This was decided at a Special Cabinet meeting recently.

The statement further said that the IAS, IFS and IPS officers will also be contributing Rs 10,000 each towards the COVID-19 fund voluntarily.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,069 on Thursday, after as many as 235 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 53 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

