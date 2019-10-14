Goa: Mobile app not compulsory to submit record of liquor transaction

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After criticism from the opposition over the use of mobile app for submitting liquor transaction in the state, Goa government on Sunday clarified that the application is not compulsory at present and licensees are free to maintain records in a physical manner.

A mobile app was launched to make it easier for the licensees to maintain and submit their records.

An SMS was sent to all registered licensees to further popularise the mobile app and spread awareness about the provision of the Act.

"It was started in March 2019 and approximately 1,000 licensees were already using it as they found the digital mode more convenient," an official release said.

The government said that all licensees are supposed to maintain Account of Liquor Transaction as per Rule 101 of the Goa Excise Duty Act and Rules 1964 and submit the record on a monthly basis to the department.

"Further only licensees dealing in the sale of liquor in packed bottles (wholesale and retail) are expected to use this App and not the tavern, Bar and restaurants since most of them use small quantities of different types of liquor in their day to day transaction," read the release. (ANI)

