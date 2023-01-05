Goa: Mopa airport to start domestic operations today

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 5 (ANI): Mopa airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022, will start domestic operations in Goa on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for naming Greenfield International Airport Mopa in Goa as 'Manohar International Airport--Mopa, Goa', as a mark of tribute to Late Manohar Parrikar, former Defence Minister and four-time Goa Chief Minister.



"To fulfill the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, the Chief Minister of Goa conveyed the unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa'," an official release said.

"The Airport has been named after Late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister and Ex-Raksha Mantri of Union of India in recognition of his contribution to building modern Goa," the release added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the greenfield airport at Mopa last month. (ANI)

