Goa: Narcotics worth Rs 10,200 seized, one held

Goa">North Goa (Goa) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Goa Police arrested a 23-year-old man for possessing narcotic worth Rs 10,200 on Tuesday.

According to a police official, Jivba Dalvi, a raid was conducted on September 9 and 102 grams of narcotic drugs were seized from the man.

A case has been registered in this regard.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)