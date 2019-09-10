Goa">North Goa (Goa) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Goa Police arrested a 23-year-old man for possessing narcotic worth Rs 10,200 on Tuesday.
According to a police official, Jivba Dalvi, a raid was conducted on September 9 and 102 grams of narcotic drugs were seized from the man.
A case has been registered in this regard.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Goa: Narcotics worth Rs 10,200 seized, one held
ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:01 IST
Goa">North Goa (Goa) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Goa Police arrested a 23-year-old man for possessing narcotic worth Rs 10,200 on Tuesday.