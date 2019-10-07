Goa: NCC cadets visit Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel, Samarth

Goa [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A group of NCC Naval Wing Cadets of Goa and Karnataka got an opportunity to get onboard Coast Guard's latest and largest, offshore petrol vessel, Samarth here on Monday.

"The NCC Naval Wing Cadets of Goa and Karnataka participating in Ocean Expedition (Konkan-Odyssey) visited Indian Coast Guard units at Goa as a part of their training", said coast guard in a press statement.

The 47 cadets including both boys and girls were briefed about the life on board a ship and during sailing in high seas, the statement said.

As per the officials, the visit was planned not only to educate the cadets about Indian Coast Guard but was aimed to motivate the youth to experience the thrilling life at sea and join the Armed Forces.

During the visit, the cadets also expressed their interest in joining the forces and being part of the naval unit guarding the Indian sea waters. (ANI)

