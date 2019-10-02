Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Pic)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Pic)

Goa never promotes sex, drug tourism: Pramod Sawant

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:52 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Hailing Goa as a preferred destination for adventure tourism, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the coastal state never promotes "sex and drug" tourism.
"Tourists come to Goa for sun, sand and sea... there is hinterland tourism. Goa has just won an award for adventure tourism. We never promote sex tourism and drug tourism," Sawant aid at an event.
He also slammed political parties for trying to tarnish the reputation of the state by calling it a "destination for drug and sex tourism".
Recently, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai's had said that Goa is in news only for sex and drugs, which is a very dangerous trend.
Sawant asked politicians to speak with responsibly in the future so that Goa's image does not tarnish and it only prospers.
The programme was organised in the Panaji to launch two all-terrain vehicles donated by Defence Ministry shipbuilding and repair facility, and Goa Shipyard Limited to the Goa Police for maintaining the safety of Goa's coastline.
During the event, the Chief Minister congratulated Goa Police for arresting Armaan Mehta in the case of a "nude party" in North Goa's Morjim beach, the video of which went viral last month. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:47 IST

Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda pay tribute at Rajghat on Mahatma...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP working President JP Nadda paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:30 IST

India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): With a number of events lined up across the nation, India will be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:24 IST

BJP, RSS taking Mahatma Gandhi's name is victory for Congress'...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that it is a victory for the thinking of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress party that the ruling BJP and RSS leaders today are taking Gandhi's name.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:02 IST

Telangana: Committee to look into RTC employees demands

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Telangana state cabinet has constituted a committee with senior IAS Officers to examine the demands of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees and submit a report to the state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Petty ego issues led to tragic defeat of Congress-JD(S)...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): 'Petty ego issues' led to the tragic defeat of Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, said Ramesh Babu, JD (S) national general secretary on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:52 IST

Darbar move: Offices to close in Srinagar on Oct 25, reopen in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As a part of the bi-annual 'Darbar move', the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with other offices will close in Srinagar on October 25 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:41 IST

Gopal Bhargava to move HC against FIR lodged over his remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Soon after an FIR was registered against his 'Congress candidate represents Pakistan' remarks, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has said that he will move to High Court to challenge the FIR as it is 'violation of freedom of speech'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Beant Singh's family to move SC against commutation of Rajoana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The family of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh will move to Supreme Court to challenge the centre's decision to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence into life imprisonment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

HAL's HTT-40 successfully demonstrates critical 6 turn left spin...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The HTT-40 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully demonstrated the critical six turn left spin capability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

Rahul Gandhi likely to join protest against night traffic ban on NH-766

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join the people protesting against night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:52 IST

Hyderabad: 381 luxurious cars, two-wheelers booked for carrying...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked over 350 cases in a single day in a crackdown on luxurious cars and two-wheelers carrying fancy number plates and black films.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:40 IST

Amit Shah scaring people with NRC pitch in WB: Amit Mitra

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "scaring" people in the state with the NRC pitch amidst Durga Puja celebrations.

Read More
iocl