Goa: NGO calls for action against websites promoting hookup travel

Goa [India], June 24 (ANI): Rajeshree Gadekar, Secretary of a NGO Ranaragini, on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, demanding him to take action against websites which promote trend of "hookups" in the state .

"These websites are maligning Goa's image as sex destination so a stern action should be taken towards these websites", the memorandum stated.

A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the crime branch of Goa.

Goa Crime Branch station in-charge Rajesh said, "action has been already initiated against the said websites". (ANI)

