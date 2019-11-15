Goa: Nigerian national held from Candolim for drug possession

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In a drive against narcotic drugs, Calangute Police have arrested one Nigerian national with a large quantity of banned drugs in his possession.

The accused identified as 33-year-old Thogo Chigozie has been arrested with marijuana, cocaine and charas worth Rs 1,75,000.

Calangute Police in a statement said, "Chigozie, a Nigerian national was arrested along with a two-wheeler near O Hotel, Candolim on November 14. 1,195 grams of Ganja, four grams of cocaine and 17 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession, worth Rs 1,75,000."

According to the police, the accused was previously booked by Calangute Police Station in 2015 in another narcotic case and was recently released in 2018.

"A case under relevant sections of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Calangute Police Station. The drugs have been seized," the statement read.

The accused person will be produced before the JMFC Mapusa court for seeking police custody remand to enable the police to interrogate the accused person in police custody. (ANI)

