Goa NSUI writes to President, CM over alleged ragging in Ponda

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress' student wing NSUI has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Goa Chief Minister to take swift action on an alleged ragging incident which took place at students' event in Ponda on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the President, Goa Chief Minister, the Governor, state police chief and the national anti-ragging helpline, state NSUI chief Ahraz Mulla said that an under-18 student was asked questions about porn in front of a crowd of over 700.

"This is to bring to your notice of a case of ragging that took place during a higher secondary festival namely 'Yuva Rang' which was held at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir in Ponda on November 27, 2019," the letter read.

The NSUI alleged that the student was asked whether he watches porn, about pornstars and was "humiliated for not answering the question about porn".

"He was further asked to also remove his t-shirt in front of the crowd and was thus humiliated with personal question disturbing the mind of the said student and mentally disturbing the student who is an under 18 child," it said.

The letter further said, "We request your kind authority to take this matter with seriousness and take necessary action against the organisers of Yuva Rang and investigate the entire matter thoroughly." (ANI)

