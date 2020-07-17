Goa observes strict lockdown for 3 days amid COVID-19 spread

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): To keep an eye on the movement of the people, Goa police personnel are deployed on the coastal areas and cities in the view of a three-day lockdown imposed by the state government amid COVID-19 spread.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon told ANI, "To keep the public movement restricted during the three-day lockdown, state police are posted in the coastal areas and cities. We have observed very little movement in public areas."

The state government has announced a complete lockdown for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"We have also deployed the multi-department teams at Goa borders to ensure that the movement of essential goods is smooth," Prasoon added.

According to the government orders, the movement of all individuals for all non-essential activities is restricted between 8 pm to 6 am till August 10.

Meanwhile, the 'Janata Curfew' announced by the Goa government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, would continue in the entire state from 8 pm to 6 am every day till August 10. (ANI)

